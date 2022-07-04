Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average of $225.08. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $143.92 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

