Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DTRUY opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Daimler Truck (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.