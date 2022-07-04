Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DTRUY opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.87) to €50.00 ($53.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.