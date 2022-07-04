Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,562,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company stock opened at $301.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.10. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $294.29 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

