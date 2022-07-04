Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 100,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 57,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.