Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,270.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,566.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

