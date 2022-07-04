Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Digital Turbine worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.47. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

