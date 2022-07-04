Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.67.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $122.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $117.17 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

