Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $55.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

