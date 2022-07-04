Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

