Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Ecolab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,934,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

Shares of ECL opened at $157.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.78. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

