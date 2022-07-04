Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 514 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2,566.35.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

