Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $145.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.