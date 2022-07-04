Ellevest Inc. Cuts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

