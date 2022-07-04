Ellevest Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.