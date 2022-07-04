Ellevest Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,690,000 after purchasing an additional 77,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after purchasing an additional 115,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

