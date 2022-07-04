Ellevest Inc. Purchases 456 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 210.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

