Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XYL opened at $78.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

