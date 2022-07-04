Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,560.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.