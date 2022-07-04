Ellevest Inc. Sells 299 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 161,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 65,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 673,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,746,000 after acquiring an additional 154,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $110.93 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.