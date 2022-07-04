Ellevest Inc. Sells 881 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $45.90 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,944,980.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,008 shares of company stock worth $32,515,755. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

