Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

EMR opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

