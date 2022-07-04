Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,982 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.6% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,513,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

NYSE HD opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.