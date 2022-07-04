Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $2,387,016.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,859,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $115.30 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

