Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 662,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 90,278 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $3,801,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 48,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.55 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.