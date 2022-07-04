Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 179,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 6,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $87.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.