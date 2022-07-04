Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,925 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 48,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $87.55 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

