Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,560.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.