Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after buying an additional 379,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,407 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2,606.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

