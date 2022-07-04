Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.62 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

