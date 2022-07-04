Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

