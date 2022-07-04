Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $179.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

