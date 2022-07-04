Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $92.58 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.46.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

