Five Oceans Advisors Buys 398 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 233,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 56,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $114.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $110.93 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.