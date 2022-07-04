Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 75.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303,436 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,203,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $64.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.