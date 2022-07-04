Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,261.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,560.72.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

