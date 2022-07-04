George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in June

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 620.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $117.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. George Weston has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

