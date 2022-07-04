Golden Green Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.4% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

AMZN opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

