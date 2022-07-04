GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $146.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

