Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $18.88 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

