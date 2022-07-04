Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

