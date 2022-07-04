Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 248.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 494,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after buying an additional 50,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 48,376 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE UTF opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.85.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
