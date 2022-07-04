Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $40.93 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.