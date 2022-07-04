Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

