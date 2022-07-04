Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Twilio by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Twilio by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.72. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,792. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.