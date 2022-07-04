Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of PG opened at $146.11 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

