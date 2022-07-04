Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of SJI opened at $34.16 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

