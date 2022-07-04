Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $65,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

