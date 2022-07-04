Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 747.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 13,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.