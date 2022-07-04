Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $279.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

