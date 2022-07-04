Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

